Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Sunday, August 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CSL stock opened at $214.16 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 119,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 611.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

