Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised by Truist Securiti

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Roku in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roku’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

Roku stock opened at $355.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 217.01 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Roku by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Roku by 13.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Insiders sold a total of 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.