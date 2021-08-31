Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

XM traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.28. 753,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,007. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

