Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.29. 175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,556. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at $562,338,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,142 shares of company stock worth $27,404,174. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

