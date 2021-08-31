Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.29. 175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,556. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.
In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at $562,338,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,142 shares of company stock worth $27,404,174. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
