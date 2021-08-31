Quilter plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

QLT opened at GBX 150.05 ($1.96) on Tuesday. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.53. The stock has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

