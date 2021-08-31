Rallybio Corp’s (NASDAQ:RLYB) Quiet Period To End on September 7th

Rallybio’s (NASDAQ:RLYB) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Rallybio had issued 6,200,000 shares in its IPO on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $80,600,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Rallybio’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Shares of RLYB opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.