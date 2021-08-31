Raman Randhawa Sells 50,862 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$259,396.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,809.10.

Raman Randhawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$551,600.00.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

