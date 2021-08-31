Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.
Shares of Rand Capital stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Rand Capital has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $46.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a current ratio of 17.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.
About Rand Capital
