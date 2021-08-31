Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Rand Capital stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Rand Capital has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $46.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a current ratio of 17.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

