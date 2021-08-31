Rathbone Brothers Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 27 (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RAT opened at GBX 2,025 ($26.46) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,909.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,802.52. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.25. Rathbone Brothers has a 1-year low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,050 ($26.78).

Several research firms have recently commented on RAT. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

