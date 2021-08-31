Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RAVN. CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

