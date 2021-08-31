RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,766,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,789,000 after acquiring an additional 154,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.07. 4,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,280. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

