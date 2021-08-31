RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.71. 179,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,963,809. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.11. The company has a market cap of $480.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

