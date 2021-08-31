RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

UNH traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.69. The company had a trading volume of 46,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.43. The company has a market cap of $394.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

