RB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,364 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 583,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $5,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $3,763,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. 5,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,786. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.