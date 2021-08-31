Rebecca W. Rimel Sells 207 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.81. 3,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

