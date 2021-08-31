Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.03

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.03 and last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 7.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

