Redd Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,937.53 or 1.00179035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065116 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009235 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008400 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.44 or 0.00577205 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

