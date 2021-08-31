Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Declares Dividend of GBX 12

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Tuesday. Redde Northgate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 420.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 366.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REDD shares. Numis Securities lifted their target price on Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Redde Northgate from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

Dividend History for Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

