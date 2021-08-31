Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Declares Dividend of GBX 12

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Tuesday. Redde Northgate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 420.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 366.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REDD shares. Numis Securities lifted their target price on Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Redde Northgate from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

