RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $137,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 297.81% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. Research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

