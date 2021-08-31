RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 156.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $400.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.38.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. Equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

