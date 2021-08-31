Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,889,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,218,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

AVY stock opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

