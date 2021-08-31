Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $289,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

