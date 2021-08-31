Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

