Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 258.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 627.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 128,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,472 shares of company stock worth $926,080. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $182.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

