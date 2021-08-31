REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.78

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 11514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REE shares. Cowen assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.