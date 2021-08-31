ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, RTT News reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

NYSE SOL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 43,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $488.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 2.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of ReneSola worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. Roth Capital cut their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

