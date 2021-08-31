Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 93,442 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $8.98.

RSVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

