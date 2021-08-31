Reviewing Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -23.12% -11.63% -9.80% First Solar 18.96% 10.05% 7.91%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ambarella and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 3 10 0 2.64 First Solar 3 7 8 0 2.28

Ambarella presently has a consensus price target of $117.36, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. First Solar has a consensus price target of $101.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than First Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and First Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $222.99 million 17.16 -$59.79 million ($1.69) -62.42 First Solar $2.71 billion 3.75 $398.36 million $3.73 25.65

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

