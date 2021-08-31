Reviewing Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08% Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 10.34% 2.81% 1.65%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stable Road Acquisition and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is more favorable than Stable Road Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 4.13 $79.60 million $0.19 131.16

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Stable Road Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

