Reviewing Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbsat and Lumen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 7.22 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Lumen Technologies $20.71 billion 0.66 -$1.23 billion $1.67 7.37

Orbsat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumen Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orbsat and Lumen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumen Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50

Lumen Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Orbsat.

Volatility and Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06% Lumen Technologies -4.65% 16.28% 3.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats Orbsat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. The International and Global Accounts Management segment offers products to Europe Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Enterprise segment includes products and services to large and regional domestic and global enterprises, as well as the public sector, which includes the U.S. Federal Government, state and local governments, and research and education institutions. The Small and Medium Business segment products and services to small and medium businesses directly and through indirect channel partners. The Wholesale segment covers a range of other communication providers across the wireline, wireless, cable, voice and data center sectors. The Consumer Segment caters to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

