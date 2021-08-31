Reviewing Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) & NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45 NXP Semiconductors 1 7 14 1 2.65

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $166.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $220.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.36%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 5.12% 9.37% 5.84% NXP Semiconductors 10.44% 25.80% 10.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and NXP Semiconductors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 8.09 $12.53 million $1.94 82.55 NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 7.01 $52.00 million $6.78 33.58

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Silicon Laboratories on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

