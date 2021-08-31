Reviewing Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sintx Technologies and Becton, Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Becton, Dickinson and 0 5 4 0 2.44

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 99.28%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $273.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 57.78 -$7.03 million N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and $17.12 billion 4.20 $874.00 million $10.20 24.56

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -2,338.18% -36.59% -30.47% Becton, Dickinson and 9.72% 16.26% 7.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Sintx Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens; and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

