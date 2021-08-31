Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,611 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Twilio were worth $61,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.59 and a 200-day moving average of $361.83.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

