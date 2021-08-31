Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,176,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,148 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $80,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amphenol by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,014,820 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

