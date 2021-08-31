Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $66,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 34.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $211.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

