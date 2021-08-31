Rhumbline Advisers Sells 50,346 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,346 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of DuPont de Nemours worth $73,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.