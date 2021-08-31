Rhumbline Advisers Sells 73,483 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,505,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,483 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American International Group were worth $71,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

AIG opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

