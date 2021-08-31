Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.
RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 111,888 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
