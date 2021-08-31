Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin Buys 4,814 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $95,798.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 1,193 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $22,643.14.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68.

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00.

Shares of REPX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. 17,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,176. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

