Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up to $32.75

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $34.00. Riskified shares last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 1,899 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSKD. Truist Financial began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Riskified presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

