RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,610,000 after purchasing an additional 561,635 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,652.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 537,999 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 784.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 495,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.