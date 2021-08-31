Royal Bank of Canada Has $102,000 Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 302.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Conduent were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 78,734 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Conduent by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 70.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.