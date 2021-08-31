Royal Bank of Canada Has $106,000 Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CONN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 221,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,934,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Conn’s by 775.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 96,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 85,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,371.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $733.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

