Royal Bank of Canada Has $112,000 Holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 167.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth $1,568,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 156,462 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth $2,566,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTCF stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.02. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

