Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

NMMCU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

