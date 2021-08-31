Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $99,000 Investment in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UWMC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UWMC. Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

