Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $6,225,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

CFVIU opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.