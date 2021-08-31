Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,112 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JFrog were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 74.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at $514,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 35,800.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,120,000 after acquiring an additional 207,672 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

