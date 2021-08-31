Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) VP Sells $111,190.00 in Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 264,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,218. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $138.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.46.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Royal Gold by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.