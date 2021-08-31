RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 0.9% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $48,548.41 or 0.99520203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $98.64 million and $157,149.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001893 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,032 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

